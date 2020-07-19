Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.