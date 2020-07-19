Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.43 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

