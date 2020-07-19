Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

