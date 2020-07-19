Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.55.

GS opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.48. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

