Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing increased demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples and e-commerce demand, which bodes well for the company. However, the remaining 25% are facing slowdown or have been forced to temporarily suspend production. The estimates for the company's current quarter and year's earnings have undergone negative revision lately. The company however has a positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nevertheless, in 2020, the company anticipates realizing around $110 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program, which is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. Acquisitions and product innovation will also aid the company's results going forward.”

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $60,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 573,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.