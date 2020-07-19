Scotiabank Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.93.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $541.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.45.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.