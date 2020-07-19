Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $56.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

