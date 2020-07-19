Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Head-To-Head Review

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A -28.20% -0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 2.12 -$15.00 million $0.30 63.27 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.