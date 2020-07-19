Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

