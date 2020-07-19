Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

SIS opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $700.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.35. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$14.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

