Savaria Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Savaria stock opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.35. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

