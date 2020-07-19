Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAV stock opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.02.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

