Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.