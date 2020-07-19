Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $722,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.