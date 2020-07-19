Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $58.24 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 223.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.