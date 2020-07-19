Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 76,003 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,003 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $203,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

