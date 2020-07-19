Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €62.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.28. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.