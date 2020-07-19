Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,589,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

