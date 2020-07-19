San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $339,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after buying an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

