San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

