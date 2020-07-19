San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $819,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $650.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average of $549.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

