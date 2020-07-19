San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

