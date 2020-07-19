San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $88,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

