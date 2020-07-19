San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $63,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

