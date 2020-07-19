San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $58,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $564.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.66 and a 200-day moving average of $500.83. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $569.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

