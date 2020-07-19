San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,898 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,634,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

