San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $48,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

