San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $39,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CSX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $72.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

