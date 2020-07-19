San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 818 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in VF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in VF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,674,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

