San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,928,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,913,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

