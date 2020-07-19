San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $266.37 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

