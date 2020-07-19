Saga (LON:SAGA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saga from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

LON SAGA opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.55. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 12.51 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.74).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

