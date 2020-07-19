SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

