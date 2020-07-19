SafeCapital Tops 1-Day Volume of $918,455.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $521,357.09 and approximately $918,455.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00445032 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014117 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003331 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,964,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,775 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.