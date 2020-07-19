Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Achieves $201,776.40

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $201,776.40 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.02569625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.02439483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00463552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00751598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00631187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 22,063,650 coins and its circulating supply is 21,946,337 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

