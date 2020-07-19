RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) vs. Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Head to Head Survey

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -16.15% -25.22% -7.55% Sunlands Online Education Group -15.74% N/A -8.82%

This table compares RYB Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $182.28 million 0.49 -$2.43 million $0.05 63.00 Sunlands Online Education Group $315.13 million 0.69 -$56.71 million N/A N/A

RYB Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RYB Education and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

RYB Education has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunlands Online Education Group beats RYB Education on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

