Ruff Market Capitalization Reaches $5.73 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $320,505.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

