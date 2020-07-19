RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €34.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($38.76) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTL. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.21 ($45.18).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

