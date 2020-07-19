RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

RTIX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 789,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 77.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

