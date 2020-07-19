RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 617 ($7.59) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

