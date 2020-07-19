Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $141.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

