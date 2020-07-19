Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

RDS.A opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

