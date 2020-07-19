Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 ($16.74) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.72) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.01) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,818.95 ($22.38).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,240.60 ($15.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,282.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,558.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

