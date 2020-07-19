Royal Bank of Canada Trims Opsens (CVE:OPS) Target Price to C$1.25

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.52.
Opsens Company Profile
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.