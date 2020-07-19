Royal Bank of Canada Trims Opsens (CVE:OPS) Target Price to C$1.25

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.52.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.