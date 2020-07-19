Royal Bank of Canada Raises Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $225.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.55.

NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

