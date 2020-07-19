Royal Bank of Canada Increases Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,820.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,582.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38).

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

