Royal Bank of Canada Cuts FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 50

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FGP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 106.56 ($1.31).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 35.26 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.55. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of $430.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,920 ($15,899.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,483 shares of company stock worth $1,321,946.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

