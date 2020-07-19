Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $7.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of AGI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

