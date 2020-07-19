Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.35 ($158.82).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €155.30 ($174.49) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €154.70 and a 200 day moving average of €154.72.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

