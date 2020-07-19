Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

